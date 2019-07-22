EAST ALTON - A 47-year-old Collinsville man was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 21, driving a reported stolen vehicle out of East Alton.

The driver, Richard Moxey, was stopped on Illinois Route 111 for driving the stolen vehicle, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. Moxey was taken into custody without incident. Moxey’s daughter was in the vehicle at the time of arrest and was released to Moxey’s father.

Moxey is accused of driving a stolen Mercury Mountaineer a Class 2 felony. Moxey was transported to the Madison County Jail where he was lodged until the South Roxana Police Department could apply for a felony warrant.

A felony warrant was obtained today for his arrest and a bond set at $60,000. Moxy is still lodged at the Madison County Jail.

