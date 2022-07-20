EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said Wednesday morning that a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on 9th Street and Haller Drive in a crash that occurred in the 5:15 p.m. range Tuesday in East Alton.

Chief Quigley said the man was taken directly from the scene by ARCH to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with a serious hip injury. The chief said a splint was attached to the man’s hip region to stop the bleeding and stabilize the area. The East Alton Fire Department and Police Department worked the scene after the crash.

“The first responders did a good job and got him out of there quickly,” the chief said.

The chief said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man did undergo emergency surgery Tuesday night in St. Louis.

