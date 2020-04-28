NUTWOOD - Two men were injured in a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle accident at 11:10 p.m. Monday in Nutwood. One of the men was air lifted by Survival Flight to St. Louis with life-threatening injuries, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accident was on Otter Creek West Road, about an eighth of a mile East of Route 100. There were two males, one 42, and the 44, involved. One of the men was ejected from the vehicle. The other man was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The side-by-side SxS or SSV), also called a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or recreational off-highway vehicle.

More like this: