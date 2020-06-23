Listen to the story

JERSEY COUNTY - A motorcycle and white SUV collided at Illinois Route 109 at McClusky Road in Jersey County at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The male motorcyclist was tossed off the bike and seriously injured. He remained on the pavement when authorities arrived at the scene.

QEM Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance were present. Survival Flight airlifted the man to a St. Louis Area Hospital.

Illinois Route 109 was shut down after the accident for reconstruction.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

