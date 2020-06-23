JERSEY COUNTY - A motorcycle and white SUV collided at Illinois Route 109 at McClusky Road in Jersey County at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The male motorcyclist was tossed off the bike and seriously injured. He remained on the pavement when authorities arrived at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

QEM Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance were present. Survival Flight airlifted the man to a St. Louis Area Hospital.

Illinois Route 109 was shut down after the accident for reconstruction.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Contestants Crowned at 64th Annual Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant
5 days ago
Meet the 2025 Miss Jersey County Fair Queen
5 days ago
Meet the 2025 Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen
5 days ago
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
Two-Car Accident On Route 109 In Jersey County Creates Significant Vehicle Damage
5 days ago

 