GODFREY - Illinois State Police District 11 confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that Michael P. Cowell, 30, of Belleville, died Tuesday night after suffering injuries in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 255 near Montclair.

Cowell was transported via helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Master Sgt. Lewis of the State Police, said.

Master Sgt. Lewis said another person in the car, a Belleville woman, was taken to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton following the accident. The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known at this time.

Godfrey Fire Protection member and off-duty firefighter, Nick Dawdy, was the first passerby to stop at the scene, Chief Eric Kambarian said. He immediately contacted other Godfrey Fire Protection District personnel and began working at the scene. The information Dawdy provided was invaluable, Kambarian said.

Godfrey Fire Protection had Arch Air Medical Services Inc. dispatched to the scene. Kambarian said the vehicle suffered considerable damage. Master Sgt. Lewis said Cowell was ejected from the overturned vehicle.

