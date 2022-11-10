GODFREY – A man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted in a morning motorcycle crash on West Delmar Avenue close to D’Adrian Subdivision in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning when the driver hit a deer, Godfrey Fire Protection District Assistant Chief David Bellitto said. The man is reported to have multiple injuries.

Assistant Chief Bellitto confirmed the man was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital.

More like this: