Man Airlifted From Godfrey To St. Louis After Motorcycle Accident
GODFREY – A man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted in a morning motorcycle crash on West Delmar Avenue close to D’Adrian Subdivision in Godfrey.
The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning when the driver hit a deer, Godfrey Fire Protection District Assistant Chief David Bellitto said. The man is reported to have multiple injuries.
Assistant Chief Bellitto confirmed the man was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital.
