ALTON - The Alton Fire Department worked to extricate a man trapped in a van to get him onto a nearby ARCH helicopter after a collision with a semi truck on entrance to the Clark Bridge.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the accident was a result of a man in a white van ignoring a red light while traveling eastbound on Landmarks Boulevard. The semi truck turning onto the bridge then smashed into the driver's side of the van. Simmons said the accident, which occurred in the 12 p.m. hour, was "a bad one."

Neither the condition of the driver of the van nor the driver of the truck are known at this time, but the driver of the van is being airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by the Alton Fire Department.

Traffic was at a standstill in both directions of the Clark Bridge during Friday's lunch hour following the collision, Simmons said.

Traffic on the Clark Bridge was backed up for several minutes after the crash on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

