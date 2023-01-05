EAST ST. LOUIS – Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, of St. Louis, pled guilty in a U.S. District Court on Wednesday to fatally shooting a security guard while robbing First Bank in East St. Louis in August 2021.

“Vicious acts of armed violence in our communities are intolerable,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “The U.S. Attorney’s office is prepared to pursue justice in honor of the life lost, and I commend the FBI and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to improve public safety and remove dangerous individuals from society.”

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners acted swiftly, working around the clock, to quickly arrest the individuals responsible for the robbery and tragic death of Mr. Horn,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “While the violent act will have a lifelong impact, we hope the justice that is to come will bring some level of comfort for the employees, friends, and family of the victim.”

According to court documents, Quinn and Andrew R. Brinkley, 21 of St. Louis, Missouri, entered First Bank in East St. Louis located at 350 River Park Dr. around 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021. Wearing masks, the pair approached the teller and displayed a demand note. The note read, “I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE.”

After receiving funds, the two men ran toward the door. Ted Horn, 56 of St. Libory, was working at the bank as a uniformed security guard and moved to intercept the men, but Quinn drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head. The robbers then fled in a white Lexus sedan.

Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. Bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect. By 2 p.m. the following day, the FBI arrested Brinkley and Quinn at Brinkley’s residence in St. Louis.

Agents executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills that were taken during the First Bank robbery, and clothing that matched what the robbers wore.

A white Lexus sedan was found parked outside the residence. Brinkley pled guilty to a bank robbery charge and is currently scheduled to appear in court next at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.

The FBI-Springfield is leading the investigation with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura Reppert and Ali Burns are prosecuting the case.

