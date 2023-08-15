ALTON - Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Alton, announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Alton resident Bruce Malone, a highly regarded leader in education and the community, was appointed to the CU board of directors in March for a three-year term.

Malone, a retired educator, his leadership experience includes a ten-year term as the vice president of the board of the Illinois Federation of Teachers and was an elected County Board member for Madison County.

Malone was a board member of the Alton Housing Authority and also served as president of the Staunton Federation of Teachers.

As a parent of a daughter with Down Syndrome, Malone has an affinity for Challenge Unlimited’s mission. “I certainly understand first-hand the struggles faced by people with disabilities,” he says. “I envision a period of growth for Challenge and am excited to be part of that process.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Geri Lynn Arrindell, a licensed attorney in Illinois and Missouri with the law firm Mickes O’Toole, joined CU’s board of directors in May for a three-year term. A resident of University City, MO, she is also general counsel for the organization. Her multi-faceted experience delivers an exceptional set of skills to CU.

Arrindell’s legal experience includes serving as litigation counsel to various entities including nonprofit organizations. Her background also includes arbitrations and administrative proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board and the Illinois Labor Relations Board. Prior to earning her law degree, Arrindell, who is also a licensed clinical social worker, worked at Hope (formerly Hope School), a nonprofit agency headquartered in Springfield, IL.

Hope educates, treats and cares for children with Autism and other developmental disabilities. In addition to being the intake coordinator and program director for community-based programs, she was also instrumental in helping to acquire and open several group homes. “It is an honor to serve on the board which allows me to combine my passion for supporting individuals with disabilities with my extensive legal experience,” she says.

“I plan to assist the organization with legal advice and counsel with an emphasis on risk management, policies, procedures and any other area in which I can be a resource.” Tom Morrissey, chairperson of CU’s board of directors, is looking forward to the contributions each new member will bring to the organization. “Bruce and Geri Lynn have tremendous depth of knowledge and will be invaluable assets to our team,” Morrissey states.

“Each is committed to furthering our mission of supporting people with all disabilities by providing pathways to independence through meaningful employment. We are delighted to have them join the board.” About Challenge Unlimited For more than 60 years, Challenge Unlimited has operated as a social enterprise, committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while earning a reputation as a trusted business partner to private commercial companies, federal and state government agencies by providing pathways to independence through meaningful employment for individuals with all abilities. As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through employment programs and services, skills training centers and community-integrated living options. For more information, please visit https://www.cuinc.org/

More like this: