Mallory-Welch, Piazza, Nunez Entries For Edwardsville Art Fair Show Creativity Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. The artists featured here are Jennifer Mallory-Welch of Jacksonville, Eliza Piazza of Evansville, Ind., and Cristina Nunez of Columbia, MO. Artist Name: Jennifer Mallory-Welch Location: Jacksonville, IL. Artist Statement: "I create uplifting images on canvas that reflect how people choose to spend their downtime. Brightly colored paints, close-up views, and unique perspectives help to convey fun and whimsy to the chosen subject." Artist Name: Eliza Piazza Article continues after sponsor message Location: Evansville, IN Artist Statement: "I love creating beautiful things that inspire and deeply connect with people. Nothing is more satisfying and it feeds my soul. Some of my inspirations are drawn from favorite books, stories, images, and symbols, as well as a deep respect for life and a love of nature. When my pieces speak to others, I am grateful for where my journey as an artist has taken me." Artist Name: Cristina Nunez Location: Columbia, MO. Artist Statement: None More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending