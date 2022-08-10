EDWARDSVILLE - This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. The artists featured here are Jennifer Mallory-Welch of Jacksonville, Eliza Piazza of Evansville, Ind., and Cristina Nunez of Columbia, MO.

Jennifer Mallory-WelchArtist Name: Jennifer Mallory-Welch

Location: Jacksonville, IL.

Artist Statement: "I create uplifting images on canvas that reflect how people choose to spend their downtime. Brightly colored paints, close-up views, and unique perspectives help to convey fun and whimsy to the chosen subject."

Eliza PiazzaArtist Name: Eliza Piazza

Location: Evansville, IN

Artist Statement: "I love creating beautiful things that inspire and deeply connect with people. Nothing is more satisfying and it feeds my soul. Some of my inspirations are drawn from favorite books, stories, images, and symbols, as well as a deep respect for life and a love of nature. When my pieces speak to others, I am grateful for where my journey as an artist has taken me."

Cristina NunezArtist Name: Cristina Nunez

Location: Columbia, MO.

Artist Statement: None

