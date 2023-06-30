EDWARDSVILLE - A very serious accident occurred Friday morning in the 1600 block of Troy Road in Edwardsville and a male pedestrian walking southbound on the shoulder of the roadway was injured and airlifted from the scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The incident took place at 7:26 a.m. Friday, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A male pedestrian was walking southbound on the shoulder of the roadway when a vehicle drifted to the right and struck him," the chief said. "The white in color 2019 Chevy Cruze was driven by a juvenile that was traveling southbound in the same block.

"Witnesses contacted 911 and the first responders arrived quickly and the pedestrian was flown by air to a St. Louis area hospital and is in serious condition. The investigation remains under investigation."

Chief Fillback said the driver is a juvenile who was uninjured and his name will not be released. The name of the pedestrian is not being released until the family can be contacted.

More like this:

Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
Sep 18, 2025
Painting of Historic Leclaire Water Tower Set to Begin the First Week of September
Sep 2, 2025
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Pedestrian Incident on MLK Boulevard
Sep 4, 2025
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit Near Vehicle Fire In Fairview Heights
Jun 6, 2025
Week Without Driving Challenge, Bike Bus Both Return to Edwardsville in September
Aug 29, 2025

 