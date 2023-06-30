EDWARDSVILLE - A very serious accident occurred Friday morning in the 1600 block of Troy Road in Edwardsville and a male pedestrian walking southbound on the shoulder of the roadway was injured and airlifted from the scene.

The incident took place at 7:26 a.m. Friday, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said.

"A male pedestrian was walking southbound on the shoulder of the roadway when a vehicle drifted to the right and struck him," the chief said. "The white in color 2019 Chevy Cruze was driven by a juvenile that was traveling southbound in the same block.

"Witnesses contacted 911 and the first responders arrived quickly and the pedestrian was flown by air to a St. Louis area hospital and is in serious condition. The investigation remains under investigation."

Chief Fillback said the driver is a juvenile who was uninjured and his name will not be released. The name of the pedestrian is not being released until the family can be contacted.

