ALTON - A male suffered head injuries after an apparent attack with a metal baseball bat from another man in the 700 block of Sixth Street in Alton around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect in the case fled out the back door of the home.

Alton Police immediately responded and started tracking the suspect. Alton Fire Department also rushed to the scene to assist the injured male.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.