ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Officers from the Wildwood precinct responded to a call for service in the area of Melrose Road and Highway T regarding a sick call that resulted in the death of an adult male.

On October 22, 2022 at 10:08 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Wildwood precinct responded to a call for service in the area of Melrose Road and Highway T regarding a sick call. Responding officers located an unconscious adult male bike rider being assisted by paramedics on Melrose Road, for an apparent head injury from an accidental bicycle fall. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

There was no vehicle involved in this incident. At this time there is no criminal investigation.

The deceased has been identified as David Glaser, 65 years of age, of the 100 block of Hawthorne Estates, in Saint Louis, MO 63131.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

