ELDRED –JoDell Langdon of Grafton, used her offtime during COVID-19 to her advantage and established a business in a huge warehouse she owns on Illinois Route 108 West.

When the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, JoDell Langdon found herself without her catering job. She said her entrepreneurial spirit immediately kicked in.

“I’m not the kind of person who sits around and waits for help,” Langdon said. In fact, in a matter of weeks, I transformed a huge old warehouse I own on Illinois Route 108 West in Eldred into Columbiana Country Store.

“I looked at this huge, old, dusty space and saw an old-fashioned country store,” Langdon explained. “I pictured homemade foods, local produce, antiques, and handmade items from local artisans. With the help of friends and local workers, she spent most of April and May cleaning out the warehouse and bringing her vision to life. She also rounded up a great group of artists, woodworkers, bakers, and consignment items that would make up the wonderful selection that Columbiana Country Store offers its weekend shoppers. Knotty by Nature and Richard Mosby Custom Furniture are featured along with many other local artisans."

Langdon said her success with Columbiana Country Store is because of the guests.

“My past experience owning a restaurant and gift shop, as well as working as a caterer, has taught me to create a place where people love to come with their friends and always find something new and interesting,” she said. "That mission is what has made Columbiana Country Store a true labor of love."

Article continues after sponsor message

Langdon’s creativity and the help of friends and neighbors have made the store a delightful space that has new and unique items every weekend.

“The entire warehouse remodel was done by repurposing old items from the warehouse,” Langdon said, “We created an entire fence and wall using old pallets that were donated by a man who stopped by before we opened. The store counter is made from beautiful walnut wood I found, and the very talented Calhoun County contractor, Adam Bailey, turned it into a gorgeous piece of art.” Even the big sign for the store is a repurposed stall door with a facelift.

Langdon credits her work ethic and creativity as her driving forces.

“You know the Air Supply song, Making Love Out of Nothing at All?” she asked. “I find myself singing that song as I’m scrubbing the floor and setting up displays. I get up at 4:30 every morning and start on my list for the day – sometimes it’s cleaning, sometimes it’s cooking barbecue and baking muffins, and sometimes I’m meeting with vendors – but it’s all for the love of the store where I make new friends every day.”

Indeed, JoDell created Columbiana Country Store out of almost nothing at all. Besides losing her catering contracts due to the Coronavirus’ canceling events and summer projects, JoDell was denied unemployment benefits because she was self-employed. But it is not only necessity that has her “making love out of nothing at all,” but also her love for people and life itself.

Columbiana Country Store had a successful grand opening at Route 108 West, Eldred, on Memorial Day weekend. Customers came from near and far for a taste of homemade bread, pies, muffins, cookies, and homemade ice cream, as well as homemade barbecue ribs and pork steaks, all packaged for convenience and ready for a picnic. With plenty of room in the warehouse-turned-country-store, social distancing is easy and comfortable between the booths and displays of jams and jellies, antiques, furniture, gifts, art, and décor.

Langdon encourages residents to come to check it out for themselves from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and visit https://www.facebook.com/columbianacountrystore for more information. Contact Langdon at (618) 535-9808 if any other information is needed.

More like this: