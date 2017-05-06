Part of their make-up schedule remains to be decided, but the St. Louis Cardinals have announced new dates for the two games postponed during the last week.

The game originally scheduled for Saturday, April 29th against Cincinnati will be made up on Monday, June 26th at 3:15pm. That was a mutual off-day for both teams. Gates will open at 1:15pm to accommodate the Carlos Martinez-Matt Carpenter double bobblehead giveaway.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fans who had tickets for the April 29th game should use those same tickets to attend the game on June 26th.

The Cardinals have also scheduled the make-up the game postponed on May 3rd against the Milwaukee Brewers. The two teams will play as part of a split double-header on Tuesday, June 13th and start at 1:15pm. Gates will open at 11:45am for the make-up game and then re-open at 5:45pm for the regularly scheduled start of 7:15pm.

Fans who had tickets for the May 3rd game should use those same tickets to attend the 1:15pm game on June 13th.

The make-up date for the April 26th game against Toronto has not yet been announced.