EDWARDSVILLE – Hard work at practice is paying off for Makenzie Silvey.

The senior SIU-Carbondale recruit led Edwardsville with 22 points in Thursday night's 66-38 Southwestern Conference girls basketball win over Belleville West.

“We've been working real hard in practice,” Silvey said, “but we've still got a long way to go. We're off to a good start this season (the Tigers are 8-0 overall after a win Saturday afternoon in a home game against Normal Community).

“Everyone's working hard in practice and the coaches are having everyone prepared.”

Silvey's 22 points came from all over the court; in the third quarter, Silvey hit two three-point plays and a three-point shot to help seal the game for the Tigers.

“My teammates did a really good job of setting me up and I was just able to knock it down,” Silvey said. “When I was covered, I was able to find them and they were able to knock shots down as well (teammate Kate Martin had 18 points in the win for EHS).”

Silvey had 13 points for the Tigers in Saturday's 69-49 win over Normal.

After Saturday's game against Normal, the Tigers host Granite City Dec. 15 in their final game before the holidays; Edwardsville will be taking part in the Oswego East Holiday Classic near Joliet Dec. 27-30, then travel to East St. Louis Jan. 3 to open the 2017 portion of their schedule.

