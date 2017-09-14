Makenna Nichole Mundy
September 14, 2017 9:25 AM
Name: Makenna Nichole Mundy
Parents: Brittany and Paul Mundy of Medora
Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 6:53 PM
Date: September 7, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Chase (6)
Grandparents: Mark Vail, Jerseyville; Rick & LuAnne Mundy, Piasa;
Chris & Kristine Kovarik, San Jose, CA
Great Grandparents: Mary Vail, Jerseyville; Bernadine Varner, Decatur