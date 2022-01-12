CHICAGO - Every day, more children in Illinois are diagnosed with critical illnesses that would qualify them for Make-A-Wish. In fact, more than 112 wish children in Illinois are waiting today for volunteers to help grant their wishes. Start the year off by enriching your life and others through volunteering as a wish granter for children in your area.

From January 4- February 4, 2022, Make-A-Wish Illinois is conducting a wish-granting volunteer drive to help meet the need for wish-granting volunteers across the state of Illinois with wish granters needed in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, and Clinton Counties. This includes a need for bilingual Spanish and English-speaking volunteers to grant wishes to assist families.

Wish granters work with children with critical illnesses throughout their wish journey to help discover, plan and support the creation of their wish. Wishes are shown to give children a true boost in reducing hospitalizations, length of stay, compliance with treatment protocols, and boosting their overall resilience and mental health at a difficult time.

Wishes are happening now, and volunteers are needed in most Illinois communities to work with families following local, state, and CDC guidelines. To become a volunteer, the first step is to attend a Virtual Volunteer Orientation Session. Sign up at https://wish.org/illinois/our-events.

The next three scheduled Virtual Volunteer Orientation Sessions are:

Thursday, January 13th from 8:00-8:45 AM

Tuesday, January 25th from 5:00-5:45 PM

Wednesday, February 9th from 12:00-12:45 PM

Brian Vasquez has found being a Make-A-Wish volunteer for the last few years inspiring, helping him to appreciate the good things in his life.

“I have three healthy kids and as I read stories about what wish kids have overcome, I knew I could help,” Brian said. “I’m a fairly upbeat and positive person, so the thought of being able to put a smile on kid’s faces and provide hope was appealing to me.”

The anticipation of a wish can be the hope a child needs to get through another treatment, painful procedure or simply another day. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life. Wish granting volunteers work in teams of two to help a child discover the heart of their wish and, with support from Make-A-Wish staff, grant a life-changing wish with everlasting impact.

All Make-A-Wish volunteers must be over 21; complete an application, reference and background check; and attend a brief online training to begin granting wishes. For more information, contact talent@illinois.wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish Illinois

Make-A-Wish Illinois was founded locally in 1985 and has granted more than 16,000 wishes while continuing its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state. Supported by dedicated volunteers and generous community members, Make-A-Wish Illinois seeks to grant a wish to every child with an eligible condition because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. For information visit wish.org/Illinois.

