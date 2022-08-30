Make-A-Wish® Partners With The City Of Bridgeton To Hold Inaugural Wish Walk To Benefit Local Wish Kids.

BRIDGETON, MO. - The City of Bridgeton is partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host an inaugural Bridgeton Wish Walk on Saturday, September 17 at 10 am. This year’s event will be held at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex (BMAC) and is free and open to the public. The event is being organized by the Bridgeton Police Department as a fundraiser to help grant wishes to local children battling critical illnesses.

Gates open at 10 am with a family-friendly festival, featuring inflatables, a petting zoo, St. Louis Blues mascot Louie, a dunk tank with police officers and Robertson Firefighters, karate demonstrations by ATA Bridgeton, and other fun activities. The Bridgeton Police and the Robertson Firefighters will also have their emergency vehicles and equipment on display for all ages to see and explore. The official walk will begin at 11 am and the festival will be open until 2 pm.

“This year we are hoping to raise enough funds to grant 340 wishes to children with critical illnesses and this event will help us take a big leap toward our goal,” said Hannah Pope, Marketing Specialist at Make-A-Wish. “Wishes have the power to replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. They are made possible by our caring community, donors and supporters. We cannot thank our partners at the City of Bridgeton and the Bridgeton Police Department enough.”

For children facing a critical illness, the journey to hope and strength begins with a life-changing wish. Many medical professionals and families say the wish is a necessary part of the medical treatment, helping children overcome the traumatic stress of critical illness and supporting better physical and emotional health outcomes.

The St. Louis community is invited to register for the Bridgeton Wish Walk at wish.org/mokan/wishwalk and celebrate the life-affirming mission of Make-A-Wish on Saturday, September 17 in Bridgeton, Missouri. Those wishing to purchase a commemorative t-shirt can do so for a small donation through the event link above.

