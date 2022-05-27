Make-a-wish Missouri & Kansas Hopes To Break A Guinness Book Of World Records While Raising Funds To Grant Local Wishes

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ST. LOUIS - Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is organizing a Guinness World Record attempt at the longest marathon roller hockey game – to grant local wishes! Currently, the World record sits at 36 hours and 56 seconds and is held by the Scorpions Inline Hockey Club from Namibia. The Scorpions have held this record since September 11, 2016.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Make-A-Wish hopes to not only break the world record but also grant local wishes to children with critical illnesses. “Our goal is to raise $100,000 with this event which will help grant 10 wishes to local children facing overwhelming odds,” said event organizer Mark Turnipseed.

The world record attempt will be held at Midwest Sport Hockey located in Edgar M. Queeny County Park
(570 Weidman Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011) over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29, 2022). Organizers state that there will be a ceremonial puck drop at 10:00am on Friday, May 27th, and the 48-hour game will commence. The public is invited to attend and take part in the fun. “Our community is invited to join us over the course of the weekend as we will have games, contests, food trucks, a visit from the West County Fire Department with their vehicles and more,” stated Turnipseed.

Event Timeline:

  • May 27: 10:00 am – Ceremonial puck drop and start of game

  • Article continues after sponsor message

    May 27 – May 29: Games/Contests

    o Hardest shot contest, shot accuracy contest, shooting contest and more!

  • May 28: Food trucks throughout the day

    o Hacienda, Ray Ray’s, Truck Norris

  • May 28: 12:30-2:30 pm – West County Fire and EMS vehicles

    ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

    Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas.

    Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has granted more than 9.000 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our website (wish.org/mokan) and connect with us on Facebook (makeawishMOKAN), Twitter (@makeawishMOKAN), Instagram (@makeawishMOKAN) and YouTube (MakeAWishMOKAN).

More like this:

Win $300,000 or a New Home and Support Wish Kids Wish Home Raffle
Feb 13, 2025
Home Builders and Remodelers Raffling New Home for Local Make-A-Wish Families
Jan 24, 2025
Make-A-Wish Kids Bring Even More Holiday Cheer With Return Of Motivational Hotline
Dec 15, 2024
Get Covered Illinois Joins 18 State-Based Marketplaces Urging Congress to Extend Enhanced Premium Tax Credits
Mar 23, 2025
Win a New Home: Homebuilders and Remodelers Association Shares Insights on Trades, Info on Home Raffle
Dec 18, 2024

 