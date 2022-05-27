Make-a-wish Missouri & Kansas Hopes To Break A Guinness Book Of World Records While Raising Funds To Grant Local Wishes

ST. LOUIS - Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is organizing a Guinness World Record attempt at the longest marathon roller hockey game – to grant local wishes! Currently, the World record sits at 36 hours and 56 seconds and is held by the Scorpions Inline Hockey Club from Namibia. The Scorpions have held this record since September 11, 2016.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Make-A-Wish hopes to not only break the world record but also grant local wishes to children with critical illnesses. “Our goal is to raise $100,000 with this event which will help grant 10 wishes to local children facing overwhelming odds,” said event organizer Mark Turnipseed.

The world record attempt will be held at Midwest Sport Hockey located in Edgar M. Queeny County Park

(570 Weidman Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011) over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29, 2022). Organizers state that there will be a ceremonial puck drop at 10:00am on Friday, May 27th, and the 48-hour game will commence. The public is invited to attend and take part in the fun. “Our community is invited to join us over the course of the weekend as we will have games, contests, food trucks, a visit from the West County Fire Department with their vehicles and more,” stated Turnipseed.

Event Timeline:

May 27: 10:00 am – Ceremonial puck drop and start of game

May 27 – May 29: Games/Contests o Hardest shot contest, shot accuracy contest, shooting contest and more!

May 28: Food trucks throughout the day o Hacienda, Ray Ray’s, Truck Norris

May 28: 12:30-2:30 pm – West County Fire and EMS vehicles ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has granted more than 9.000 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our website (wish.org/mokan) and connect with us on Facebook (makeawishMOKAN), Twitter (@makeawishMOKAN), Instagram (@makeawishMOKAN) and YouTube (MakeAWishMOKAN).

