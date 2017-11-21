JERSEYVILLE - Have you ever seen a collection of over 40 beautifully lit Christmas trees? Seen Santa Claus arriving by helicopter? Have you ever been to Elf School? Visited Mrs. Claus’ Bake Shop? All these delights and more can be found at the Downtown Country Christmas Festival in Jerseyville, Illinois.

The Downtown Country Christmas Festival is a community celebration welcoming our neighbors from near and far to join us in the sights and sounds of the Holidays in Historic Jerseyville, Jersey County, Illinois. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 with an Elf’s Night Out, which is an adult only event. Participants in Elf’s Night Out will receive a punch card, and to receive a punch, participants must participate at a local establishment (e.g. make a purchase). For each punch on your card, you are entered once into the prize drawing. Prizes for the event have been donated by local businesses, and include overnight stays, gift certificates to local restaurants, ice skating, and a one month gym membership.

The festival will begin bright and early at 8:30 a.m. on the 25th. Skip the dishes and give the kids a morning to remember with Breakfast with Santa at the Knights of Columbus Hall. A $5 donation is requested.

Following breakfast, head over to the Craft Bazaar and Country Christmas Exhibition tents to peruse unique vendors and artisans selling their wares. It’s a great opportunity to find your loved ones a one of a kind Christmas present – without the hassle of a shopping mall and while supporting small businesses.

At noon, the Jerseyville Stadium Theater will be showing a FREE Christmas themed movie for children.

At 2 p.m., Santa will arrive by helicopter, and the festival will begin in earnest. State Street and the surrounding roads will close, and music will begin on two separate stages at opposite ends of the Festival. Tours will begin at the Cheney Mansion, and there will be a free shuttle to the Cheney Mansion and additional parking at the high school from the Festival grounds.

And the magic really begins for our most special Festival visitors – the kids! Elf School Classes will begin (pre-registration required), Mrs. Claus’ Bake Shop will begin selling cookies, and the North Pole Post Office will open. At 2:15 p.m. Elf’s Boulevard will open with over 15 different FREE kids games and activities. You can get your photo taken with Santa or take a holiday hay ride. And don’t forget to look for the life-sized elf on a shelf ‘hidden’ in the festival grounds.

The 35ft Christmas Tree will be lit at 5 p.m., and the winners of the Light up your Business Award and the Kringle Award will be announced. Rudolph’s Red Nose Parade will begin at 7:40 p.m., and the festival will conclude at 8 p.m.

Come join us at the Downtown Country Christmas Festival and kick off this year’s festive season by bringing your family to a fairy-tale-like winter wonderland. Make your memories in Jerseyville this Christmas!

Please visit the festival web page www.downtowncountrychristmas.com or contact Michael Ward (618-791-4462) or JCBA (618-639-5222) for further information.

