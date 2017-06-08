JERSEYVILLE - On Thursday, June 22, Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is making a huge splash to spread the word that Swimming Lessons Save Lives.™

Don’t miss the chance to participate in the annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) event to help prevent drowning, which is the second leading cause of injury-related death of children ages 1-14.

The event will be held at Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street. Doors open at 6:15pm and the swim lesson will begin at 6:45pm. Water wings are not allowed, but parents can bring a life vest for weak or non-swimmers. Be sure to wear sunscreen!



After the lesson concludes, families are encouraged to stick around for the pool party! There will be lemonade, cupcakes and water fun until 8:30pm! Feel free to bring your own pool toys! Concession goodies will be available for purchase. This is a family event, so children (0-14) must be accompanied by (and participating with) a minimum of one parent/guardian.

The event is free for families, but JPRD is requesting a can food donation at the door to support the local Salvation Army Food Pantry.



Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, June 19! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

