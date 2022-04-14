JERSEYVILLE - City Center will be bustling on Thursday, May 5th with the first Ladies Choice Night. This public-private partnership between a number of businesses in and out of the District gives visitors from all over the region the opportunity to grab the gals and Journey to Jerseyville for the evening. 3 scheduled events happening at locations within walking distance really allows for people to plan their evening to their liking.

Starting at 6:00 pm, Sweet Peas Florals and Gifts & Ruby Mae’s have teamed up with DJ’s Pub and Grill to host “Bubbles and Bouquets.” Come in for a showcase of wonder grab-and-go flowers soon available at the floral shop along with other gifts for any occasion, and sip on some great drinks from the bar. As a bonus, it’s also steak night at DJ’s.

Just across State Street at 3 Sister’s Tea, Apothecary & Yoga grab a wonderful cup of organic & sustainably sourced loose leaf tea blends and hear about how to take time for you with Maven Makeup, Skincare Co. The focus will be on common skincare myths, with games and giveaways.

At 7:00 pm, the next stop for the evening is Brossio Tavern, known for their Martinis. That Thursday, you and friends can relax with a specialty glass and show off your talents at the mic. Karaoke is the name of the game, and we want everyone to hit a high note by the end of their Journey in Jerseyville.

While traveling throughout Jerseyville be sure to use the Explore Jerseyville App & online Map, available for free on the App Store and Google Play to plan shopping detours all over town. We welcome all visitors to City Center and Beyond for Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment. Bring friends and family on your next Journey to Jerseyville, IL; there is something for everyone. Follow Explore Jerseyville Tourism for all the latest information about what is happening in our community.

What: Ladies Choice Night in Jerseyville, IL

Who: Explore Jerseyville Tourism, Sweet Peas Floral, and Gifts; Ruby Mae’s Boutique; DJ’s Pub and Grill; 3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary & Yoga; Maven Makeup & Skincare Co.; Brossio Tavern; City of Jerseyville

When: May 5th, 2022 at 6 pm

Where: City Center District- Downtown Jerseyville, IL

Bios:

Sweet Peas Floral & Gifts: located at 100 E. Arch Street this floral shop is a staple in the community. Offering a wide variety of fresh and silk florals, but also a variety of home décor and gifts for every occasion. Visit them today for the next special idea you need.

Ruby Mae’s Boutique: located at 100 E. Arch Street, a wonderful collection of clothing for the woman visitor. All aspects of fashion are represented in store and available online. The knowledgeable and helpful staff really makes this store a great place to plan a visit.

DJ’s Pub and Grill: Located ½ block off State Street this bar & grill serves a wide range of patrons with wonderful drinks, games, and food specials for lunch and dinner. Known for their monthly steak nights this is the perfect place for large groups to spread out and relax with a drink.

3 Sister’s Tea, Apothecary, & Yoga: Visit our new store to find our organic & sustainably sourced loose leaf tea blends and herbs. You’ll find that our passion for great tea is evident in the delicious blends we’ve crafted for you. Discover our yoga studio offerings and reserve a spot today.

Maven Makeup & Skin Care Co.: We strive to put our best faces forward and take pride in helping others create their version of beauty. It is of the utmost importance for us to provide exceptional service. We have a combined 15+ years in the beauty industry and dedicate our lives to making our clients feel confident and comfortable in their skin. We are Certified Makeup Artists with a passion for beauty and a drive for perfection.

Brossio Tavern: The new go-to spot for eclectic foodies in Jerseyville. With a menu full of American classics and world cuisine, this restaurant has something to satisfy any palate! From flatbreads with toppings like Mediterranean or chicken bacon ranch to juicy steak dinners, Brossio’s kitchen never disappoints. Brossio brings its unique culinary vision to Jerseyville providing meals from around the world while also embracing classic comfort foods like hamburgers or creamy pasta. The delicious food

paired with the long menu of beers and cocktails will make for an enjoyable night out!

