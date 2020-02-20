Majority Leader Harris Responds to Governor’s Budget Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Majority Leader Greg Harris released the following statement Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address: “The governor’s budget proposal is an important starting point in a process that will require many tough decisions. We look forward to working with the governor and our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass an on-time balanced budget that lives within our means, funds critical services, helps stabilize state finances, and continues to build a stronger Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message “House Democrats applaud Governor Pritzker’s commitment to joining us in making Illinois the best place in the country to raise a family, strengthening education, repairing the social safety network, and making our communities safer and our justice system fairer – as well as the governor’s recognition that achieving these important goals starts with a balanced budget.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending