SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Majority Leader Greg Harris released the following statement Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address:

“The governor’s budget proposal is an important starting point in a process that will require many tough decisions. We look forward to working with the governor and our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass an on-time balanced budget that lives within our means, funds critical services, helps stabilize state finances, and continues to build a stronger Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“House Democrats applaud Governor Pritzker’s commitment to joining us in making Illinois the best place in the country to raise a family, strengthening education, repairing the social safety network, and making our communities safer and our justice system fairer – as well as the governor’s recognition that achieving these important goals starts with a balanced budget.”

More like this:

Duckworth Slams SecDef Hegseth’s Order to Cut Defense Budget by Eight Percent for the Next Five Years
Feb 22, 2025
Rep. Davidsmeyer Focused on Stopping Illegal Immigration
Mar 19, 2025
Mendoza, Others Across State Issue Statements About Pritzker's 2026 Budget Address
Feb 19, 2025
Belt: Making Sure Our Community Gets A Fair Shake
Feb 19, 2025
Davidsmeyer Criticizes Democrats’ Bad Bills & Misplaced Priorities
Mar 12, 2025

 