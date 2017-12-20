EDWARDSVILLE - The retirement of Major Jeff Mills from the Edwar dsville Police Department was announced at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Major Mills said his 26 years with the department has gone by quickly as his retirement on January 7th approaches.

"For the last 15 years as lieutenant major, I've been blessed to get to know all you and your predecessors," Mills said. "I've worked for three great chiefs, two great deputy chiefs, two great city administrators, three great mayors and a great community."

Article continues after sponsor message

Mills said it has truly been a blessing to work for a community as great as Edwardsville.

"I'm going to miss it," Mills added. "It's time for me to start a new chapter in my life. Me and my wife are relocating to a new zip code but 62025 is always going to be my zip code. I want to thank all of you,"

Mayor Hal Patton thanked Mills for all that he has been able to bring to the community during his 26 years on the police force.

"Your passion, your professionalism, intelligence, humor, it's been fun working with you and impressive," Mayor Patton said. "You will be sorely missed."

More like this: