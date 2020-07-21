EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announces the appointment of Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as the new Commander of the Major Case Squad.

This important position within the Major Case Squad is responsible for assigning supervision and investigators for any request for the Squad’s assistance. Upon activation, a Deputy Commander who heads the investigation, two Deputy Report Officers, and approximately fifteen to twenty investigators respond to the Command Post established by the requesting agency within two hours. The initial activation is set for a number of days, but maybe extended with the approval of the Commander of the Major Case Squad.

Major Connor is a longtime member of the Major Case Squad joining the squad in 1990 as an investigator and holding positions as a Report Officer, Deputy Commander, and most recently Chief Deputy Commander of the Illinois branch of the Squad. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 244, holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Management and has over 34 years of law enforcement service.

The position of Commander became vacant after the former Commander Captain Dan DeCarli of the Ferguson Police Department retired. The Major Case Squad Board unanimously approved the appointment of Major Connor, and believe his appointment will provide the continued executive leadership that has made the squad so successful having an 80+% clearance rate during its 55 years of service to the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area.

