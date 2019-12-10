EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department received notification of an unresponsive subject lying in the area of Poag Road near Illinois Route 111, at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday, Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the Edwardsville Police discovered a body, described as a middle-aged white male in his early 40s and foul play is suspected.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Edwardsville Police Department made the decision to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis," Keeven said. "Over 27 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and currently investigating numerous leads. At this time, we are not releasing any further information about the victim, the case or any evidence. Additional information will be made available in the near future.

The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 307-1611. Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Office is the point of contact for any additional inquiries.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Boys and Girls Club Reports Window Break-In, Theft and Damages
2 days ago
75-Year-Old Man Arrested in Fairview Heights Child Abuse Case
Mar 27, 2025
Armed Robbery Prompts Investigation At Puff Zone Smoke Shop
Mar 14, 2025
Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025
Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis Is Called To Investigate Shooting Death Of 22-Year-Old Granite City Woman
2 days ago

 