EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department received notification of an unresponsive subject lying in the area of Poag Road near Illinois Route 111, at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday, Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the Edwardsville Police discovered a body, described as a middle-aged white male in his early 40s and foul play is suspected.

"The Edwardsville Police Department made the decision to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis," Keeven said. "Over 27 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and currently investigating numerous leads. At this time, we are not releasing any further information about the victim, the case or any evidence. Additional information will be made available in the near future.

The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 307-1611. Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Office is the point of contact for any additional inquiries.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

