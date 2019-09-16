EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department today released information that allegations about the unmarked yellow school bus reportedly seen in the Village of East Alton city limits proved to be false.

"We have located the bus in question and confirmed nothing to be suspicious," said East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer.

The East Alton Police investigated a report of suspicious activity involving an unmarked, yellow school bus on Sept. 14. The bus incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 13.

“This bus was observed in the area, pulled up to a bus stop and opened the side passenger/student entry door,” Cranmer said previously. “No students made entry into the bus.”

