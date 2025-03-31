ST. LOUIS - Repair work on the Kingshighway bridge, which connects Manchester and McRee avenues in St. Louis, is set to commence on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The project will unfold in two phases, addressing one half of the viaduct at a time.

During construction, two northbound lanes and one southbound lane will remain accessible to traffic. The repair work is anticipated to conclude by August 1.

Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly. Drivers in that area are advised to leave a little earlier or consider alternate routes while the repairs are underway.