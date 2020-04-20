COLLINSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to probe a death at I-55 and Highway 157 in Collinsville early Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Monday the Major Case Squad will be based out of Collinsville for this investigation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eastport Plaza Drive at Gateway Drive was blocked off for about three hours early Monday, while law enforcement investigated the situation.

More to come.

More like this:

Collinsville Authorities Request Public Help To Locate Kenneth Winfield On Warrant
5 days ago
Collinsville Police Officer Moore Completes Rigorous 16-Week Police Academy Training
Apr 29, 2025
K-9 Bama Leads Demonstration at Criminal Justice Event At Collinsville High
6 days ago
Collinsville, Granite City, Mascoutah, Unite With Rally To Save School Mascots
Apr 23, 2025
Collinsville Authorities Urge Caution Amid Rising Cryptocurrency Fraud Cases
Yesterday

 