COLLINSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to probe a death at I-55 and Highway 157 in Collinsville early Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Monday the Major Case Squad will be based out of Collinsville for this investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eastport Plaza Drive at Gateway Drive was blocked off for about three hours early Monday, while law enforcement investigated the situation.

More to come.

More like this: