MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man died who showed obvious trauma before being discovered unconscious.

At 5:15 a.m. on April 9, 2017, the man was discovered unconscious in the roadway at Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203 in Madison. The man was pronounced dead by medical officials on April 12, 2017, but he was transported to a St. Louis area hospital after being discovered on April 9, then was placed on life support for organ donations before his death.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified the man today as Nicholas L. Roberts, 27, of Madison, a black male.

Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Capt. Thomas Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said law enforcement is interested in speaking to anyone who knows anything about the events that lead to Roberts’ death, including his activities in the hours prior to the initial discovery.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contact number for the Major Case Squad is (618) 709-7753.

 

 

 

More like this:

Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis Is Called To Investigate Shooting Death Of 22-Year-Old Granite City Woman
4 days ago
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Makes Arrests In Dupo Homicide
Feb 7, 2025
Haine Comments In More Details About Andrews' Guilty Verdict
Feb 24, 2025
Breakthrough In Cold Case Solves Mystery Of Carol Hemphill
Mar 14, 2025
Bryce Andrews Found Guilty of Murdering Adoptive Father and Husband
Feb 24, 2025

 