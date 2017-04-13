MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man died who showed obvious trauma before being discovered unconscious.

At 5:15 a.m. on April 9, 2017, the man was discovered unconscious in the roadway at Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203 in Madison. The man was pronounced dead by medical officials on April 12, 2017, but he was transported to a St. Louis area hospital after being discovered on April 9, then was placed on life support for organ donations before his death.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified the man today as Nicholas L. Roberts, 27, of Madison, a black male.

Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Capt. Thomas Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said law enforcement is interested in speaking to anyone who knows anything about the events that lead to Roberts’ death, including his activities in the hours prior to the initial discovery.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contact number for the Major Case Squad is (618) 709-7753.

More like this: