MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to investigate a shooting with the Madison Police Department around 7:30 a.m. Monday respond in the 1500 block between 4th and 5th Streets for a disturbance involving gunshots.

In this incident, three individuals were struck by gunfire. Two of the individuals received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and the third suffered significant injuries ultimately leading to their death.

At this time numerous members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are diligently investigating all available leads in an attempt to solve this crime. As of this time, one person of interest is in custody and another is still at large and wanted for questioning.

The Major Case Squad and the Madison Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact them at either the Major Case Squad’s command post at (618) 709-7750 or the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300.

The Major Case Squad and the Madison Police Department will have phone lines closely monitored around the clock until this incident is resolved.

