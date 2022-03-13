Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis To Probe Shooting Death Of Man Outside Oz Nightclub
SAUGET - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has announced it is investigating the discovery of a body early Sunday morning at the Oz Nightclub in Sauget.
A man - 29-year-old Jonathan Brown - was found shot to death outside the nightclub in St. Clair County.
Sauget Police made the discovery of the body of the Black Jack, Mo., man. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 Sunday after a gunshot wound to his head.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Sauget Police Department at (618) 337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.