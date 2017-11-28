MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was reactivated Tuesday morning in the Madison, Illinois, murder investigation of Robert L. Gilmore, due to the arrest of suspect Kevin Gardner by the United States Marshals Service.

Gardner was arrested at a family member's residence in East St. Louis on Tuesday morning on felony warrants to include first-degree murder in reference to this case.

Gardner is now in custody at the Madison County Jail.

"We are again asking for the public's assistance with any information in this case or anyone who may have spoke to Gardner over the last two weeks about this case to please call the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300," Lt. Mike Parkinson, the Major Case Squad deputy commander, said. "There were no other release of information at this time."

