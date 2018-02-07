ROYAL LAKES - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has developed some new information that updates their investigative efforts into the disappearance of Denita Hedden.

"Information developed through interviews with friends, acquaintances, and family has shed new light on the matter," Lt. Kris Tharp, Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said. "Investigative findings have also allowed for a revision to the time line previously released to the public.

"Denita Hedden on January 25, 2018, is known to have visited a St. Louis metropolitan area casino with a friend. According to interviews conducted by Major Case Squad detectives, Denita arrived back in the Royal Lakes, Illinois, later in the evening. Witness accounts reveal she was last observed leaving the 700 block of Catalpa, Royal Lakes, Illinois, at approximately 11 p.m."

Denita a white female, is 5’0”, and weights approximately 110 pounds. She was last observed wearing a maroon Nike hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. She was wearing hoop earrings. Images of Denita Hedden taken on Jan. 25, 2018, are attached to this press release for review.

"An extensive search covering portions of southern Macoupin County was conducted. First responders by way of land and air have canvassed approximately 35 square miles. This endeavor included 22,400 acres of rural terrain and 70 road miles. Property owners, farmers, and residents, reading this press release are encouraged to inspect their property for anything unusual in the interest of finding Denita, or clues which would explain her disappearance. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis would like to thank the citizens of Macoupin County for their patience and support regarding law enforcement efforts."

The Major Case Squad investigation continues. Authorities encourage anyone with information about Denita or her whereabouts to contact local police. If one wishes to remain anonymous they can do so.

Anyone with any information, contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

618-585-3510

