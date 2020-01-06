EDWARDSVILLE - Once again the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis appears to have cracked a high-profile case.

A person of interest and the Black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan taken from Randy L. Gori’s residence following his body being found at his residence at 4586 Mooney Creek Road in rural Edwardsville.

“During the activation, investigators worked tirelessly since the inception of the investigation and were able to develop a strong person of interest. The person of interest, and the above vehicle belonging to the victim, were located,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Vucich, the Major Case Squad Deputy Commander, said Sunday. “Enough information has been developed to detain this subject in relation to offenses associated to the investigation. As additional evidence is being sought, it will be evaluated in the near future for potential charges relating to this offense.”

Vucich encouraged the public to be patient during this critical time in the investigation.

“Additional information will be made available in the near future,” he said. “We are seeking the public’s help on any additional information. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at 618-296-5544.

