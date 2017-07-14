Investigators discuss a scene in the 300 block of Grand in East Alton Friday afternoon. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

EAST ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to a scene in the 300 block of Grand Avenue in East Alton in reference to a death, Madison County Sheriff's Office Major Jeff Connor confirmed around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Connor is the chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Several law enforcement officials were on the scene. Quickly identifiable were East Alton Police, Wood River Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Crime Scene Investigators.

Connor said, “It is very, very early in this investigation, so we have nothing further to comment at this point.”

Connor said additional press information will be eventually released to the public.

