CAHOKIA — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Cahokia.

The Cahokia Police Department identified the victim as Dexter L. Byrd of Cahokia.

Police responded to the shooting at a home on 339 Range Lane around 11:50 p.m. and found Byrd shot in the abdomen and lying in the front yard. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The public is asked to provide any available information to the Major Case Squad at (618) 332-4208 or the Crime Stoppers line at 1-(866)-371-8477.