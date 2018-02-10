ROYAL LAKES - The investigation actively continues into the disappearance of Denita Hedden.

Lt. Kris Tharp, Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said it has been reported that Denita was last seen on the 700 block of Catalpa, Royal Lakes, Illinois, at 11 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2018. Lt. Tharp said the facts and circumstances surrounding Denita’s disappearance are considered suspicious by investigators.

An extensive search operation, spanning four consecutive days, has covered large portions of southern Macoupin County. First responders by way of land and air have canvassed over 35 square miles.

This endeavor has included more than 22,400 acres of rural terrain and 70 road miles. Air and ground searches have continued into the late evening hours of Friday, February 9, 2018.

Lt. Tharp said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis wants to emphasize the importance of Macoupin County property owners, farmers, and residents, inspecting their property for anything unusual in the interest of finding Denita or finding clues which would explain her disappearance. Investigators implore local residents traveling county and rural roadways to report anything unusual they may encounter or observe.

This request is made not only to those residing in the immediate vicinity of Royal Lakes, but also areas which may extend beyond perceived search boundaries. Even if first responders and search teams have been in your area please take a moment to check your surroundings.

Denita a white female, is 5’0”, and weighs approximately 110 pounds She was last observed wearing a maroon Nike hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. She was wearing hoop earrings. Images of Denita Hedden taken on Jan. 25, 2018, are attached to this press release for review.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis would like to thank the citizens of Macoupin County for their patience and support regarding law enforcement efforts.

The Major Case Squad investigation continues. Authorities encourage anyone with information about Denita or her whereabouts to contact local police. If one wishes to remain anonymous they can do so.

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

618-585-3510

St. Louis Regional Crimstoppers

1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

217-854-3135 Ext: 1

Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers

1-800-352-0136

