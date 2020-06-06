GRANITE CITY - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Friday identified the man who was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City as Sean D. Williams, 18, of the 600 block of Herschbach Drive in Granite City.

The Major Case Squad said it has identified persons of interest in the case, but was not yet prepared to release any additional information.

The man was shot in a Granite City on Thursday night and later died at the hospital. Police found the man shortly after 10 p.m Thursday in a truck behind a home in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City. The victim was transported to Gateway Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated and is assisting the Granite City Police Department with this investigation.

If you have any additional information about the shooting, contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 877-6111.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

