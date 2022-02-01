MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has announced it has disbanded at this time and has turned the investigation of an elderly woman's death in Bunker Hill over to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office.

The Major Case squad said Tuesday afternoon it is "highly unlikely" the death of Nancy Blycker was "due to homicidal means." Blycker, 91, was found deceased in the 2900 block of Wood Lane in Bunker Hill on Monday morning.

"The Major Case Squad has revealed no additional evidence to significantly contradict this finding," Lt. Mike O'Neil, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad said. "The official cause of death is pending further laboratory analysis."

"Please see our final press release pertaining to our Macoupin County investigation," the deputy commander added. "At this time, the Major Case Squad is making preparations to disband this activation."

