COLLINSVILLE - At 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, Maryville Police Department received a call about a deceased subject found in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road, Collinsville.

The caller discovered a male subject face down in blood who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The Maryville Police Department requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate. Approximately 20 Major Case Squad officers have been actively working leads in the investigation.

More information on the case will be released Monday afternoon, Detective Lt. Bryan Bauer of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad, said.

