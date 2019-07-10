MADISON - The Major of Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced charges Wednesday of two brothers, Corion D. Mosley and Torion D. Mosley, both 21, in a recent fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Granite City boy.

At this time the Major Case Squad said it would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family of the victim of this crime identified as Omarion D. Coleman of the 1300 block of Edwardsville Road, Granite City.

Novacich said Madison residents were really helpful in apprehending these two. A press conference was held about the fatal shooting at Madison City Hall on Wednesday.

"If it wasn't for the residents in Madison, we would still be working on this case," he said.

The charges are two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, the Madison Police Department responded to the 1500 block between 4th and 5th Streets for a disturbance involving gunshots. In this incident, three individuals were struck by gunfire. Two of the individuals received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and the third suffered significant injuries ultimately leading to his death.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to respond and assist with the investigation. Members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis thoroughly investigated all available leads in an attempt to solve this crime. Through the investigation, the Major Case Squad was able to identify two suspects responsible for this incident.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) located and apprehended one person of interest for the Major Case Squad. Later in the same day the Major Case Squad located and apprehended the second suspect in this case.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

