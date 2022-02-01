MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after an unresponsive female was found at 7:40 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane, Bunker Hill.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department received a 9-1-1 call of an unresponsive female at that address with multiple injuries at the end of her residential driveway near the roadway. The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

The decedent is identified as:

Nancy Blycker, 91 years of age, Bunker Hill, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate this matter with approximately 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad are working the investigation.

Investigators are actively working leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible for Blycker’s death.

The investigation is in the early stages and there is no further information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-585-3214.

More like this: