Major Case Squad Activated: Man Killed In New Athens Burglary, Another Airlifted With Critical Injuries Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. NEW ATHENS — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated today after a man was killed, another suffered critical injuries, and another injured during a burglary in New Athens on Thursday morning. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Golden Mine Road in rural New Athens. Article continues after sponsor message The sheriff's office said law enforcement found one man had died and the other two were injured when they arrived. The sheriff's office said a man with critical injuries was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and another man was rushed to a hospital. The second man's injuries were apparently not life-threatening. It appears when the men arrived at the home, they realized someone was trying to burglarize the home. When they tried to stop the burglary, someone shot them. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to handle the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Freeburg Police Department at 618-539-3132. The Major Case Squad is looking for a blue or gray Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top. They said the vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. Approximately 15-20 investigators and a deputy commander with two deputy report officers have been activated to probe the case. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending