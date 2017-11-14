MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of 41-year-old Robert L. Gilmore of Madison, Il.

"Mr. Gilmore was found in his vehicle at 4th and Washington Avenue in Madison shortly after 7 p.m. Monday deceased," Lt. Mike Parkinson, Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad, said.

"We are asking for anyone with any information to call (618) 709-7753," said Parkinson.

There is no other information at this time.