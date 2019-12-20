BETHALTO - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after three people were found dead Thursday night on Mill Street in Bethalto. The Illinois State Crime State Investigators are also at the scene.

Bethalto Police is on scene and no cause of death has not yet been released. The case is considered “suspicious in nature,” so the Major Case Squad was activated.

The Major Case Squad seeks any information at (618) 377-5266.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

