BETHALTO - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after three people were found dead Thursday night on Mill Street in Bethalto. The Illinois State Crime State Investigators are also at the scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto Police is on scene and no cause of death has not yet been released. The case is considered “suspicious in nature,” so the Major Case Squad was activated.

The Major Case Squad seeks any information at (618) 377-5266.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis Is Called To Investigate Shooting Death Of 22-Year-Old Granite City Woman
2 days ago
Major Case Squad Activated: Cahokia Heights Shooting Leaves One Teen In Critical Condition
Feb 24, 2025
Cahokia Heights Shooting Claims Life Of Local Teen
Feb 25, 2025
Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Injured in Dupo
Feb 3, 2025
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Makes Arrests In Dupo Homicide
Feb 7, 2025

 