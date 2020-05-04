ALTON - On Friday, two individuals were charged with several felony offenses related to shootings in Alton that spanned from March 25, 2020, to April 8, 2020. The Alton Police consider the charges of the two as major in their fight against crime.

The information obtained during the investigation were presented to the Madison County States Attorney's Office, who authorized charges on the following people:

Russell B. Bausily, 30 years of age, of the 1100 block of Milton Road, Alton

and

Devonta D. Cotton, 25 years of age, of the 800 block of Washington Avenue, Alton.

Both Russell Bausily and Devonta Cotton were charged with several felony offenses related to the shooting incidents (copies of the charges are attached with this press release). Bail was set at $1,000,000 on both Bausily and Cotton.

The following is a brief summary of the investigations:

On March 25, 2020, both Bausily and Cotton were responsible for shooting at a vehicle, as well as shooting a person, while at Hellrung Park in Alton. That shooting victim is expected to survive.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 27, 2020, each were responsible for shooting at a residence in the 700 block of Hoffman Street, Alton. Nobody was injured during that incident.

On April 5, 2020, Russell Bausily was responsible for shooting at an occupied vehicle, while in the 3200 block of Belle Street, Alton.

On April 8, 2020, both were responsible for taking property from people, while armed with a handgun, as well as shooting at people, while in the 800 block of Gold Street, Alton. Nobody was injured as a result of this shooting.

Also on April 8, both Bausily and Cotton were responsible for shooting at a passing car, while in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. An uninvolved residence was struck by shots from this gunfire and a 22-year-old female student, who was studying in the bedroom of ?this residence, was struck in the head by one of these rounds. The victim, Jasmine Kay Johnson, was a senior at the University of Missouri and was studying journalism.

In each of the above cases, both Bausily and Cotton, except for Jasmine Kay Johnson, knew someone involved in the shooting incidents, from ongoing disputes, and these were not random acts of violence.

Jasmine Kay Johnson , was not the intended target and had absolutely no involvement or knowledge of the disputes that were occurring. Jasmine Kay Johnson is still recovering from her serious injuries, at a St. Louis area hospital. She has a lengthy recovery awaiting her, including surgeries.

Both Bausily and Cotton are in custody and have been transported to the Madison County Jail.

"The charges in this case were a result of outstanding and tireless work performed by the Alton Police Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division, while investigating these incidents that terrorized so many people," the Alton Police Department Chief Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are still very possible. As a result of the ongoing investigation and to protect the integrity of the prosecution of this case, no other details regarding the incidents are going to be released."

More like this: