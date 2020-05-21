ALTON - Main Street UMC’s Team Honduras Mission Team is hosting their 1st Annual Perennial Plant Sale via Facebook. According to Team Honduras 2021 Team Leader Greg Gelzinnis, “Our plant sale was scheduled for this past weekend May 15 & 16 at the church, but due to the Pandemic, we decided to utilize Facebook to allow folks to order plants via that platform and then make arrangements to pick them up.” Gelzinnis remarked, “We felt this way we could still host our sale and be respectful of Social Distancing.”

Rose Schollmeyer, avid plant enthusiast and Team Honduras 2021 Team Member, came up with the idea for the team and has worked tirelessly to make it a success. Schollmeyer remarked, “We have over 600 plants…Hosta’s, Daylilies, Iris, Forget-me-Nots and more that are available for our area plant enthusiasts to purchase.” Schollmeyer added, “The plants are only $5 each…a real BARGAIN!”

The link to the Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Team-Honduras-Plant-Sale-110089017364258/ and payment may be made by Venmo or PayPal (Preferred as noted in the Shopping Instructions on the Page). The Team will also accept Checks, Cash or Credit at the time of pick-up. Donations are certainly always welcome, too. All proceeds from the sale will go towards construction expenses for a 2nd floor of the church that the Team first began building in 2005 in the small village of San Miguel in El Paraiso, Honduras near the Nicaragua Border.

Teams from Main Street UMC have been doing Mission Work in Honduras every other year since 2005 and are planning their 9th trip to the country in June of 2021…prayerfully. Over 50 individuals have been part of Team Honduras since the beginning and the 2021 Team has 18 members presently and 6 of them will be making the trip for the very first time. Leader Gelzinnis shared, “We are always happy to welcome new Team Members. We meet the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Main Street.” He added, “We have been using ZOOM to meet during the Pandemic and are planning to do so in June.” Anyone with questions or wishing to join the team may contact Gelzinnis by phone at 618-550-9291.

